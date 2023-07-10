Cineplex Reports June 2023 Box Office Results

June Combined Box Office and Theatre Food Service Revenues Exceed 2019 Levels

TORONTO, July 10, 2023 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Today, Cineplex Inc. ("Cineplex" or the "Company") reported June box office revenues of $56 million, which amounts to 98% of box office revenues generated during the similar period in 2019. Combined box office and theatre food service revenues in June amounted to 104% of June 2019 results. In the second quarter of 2023, the Company's box office revenues were approximately 87% of the same period in 2019 and Cineplex outpaced the North American box office recovery by more than 500 basis points. Furthermore, combined box office and theatre food service revenues in the second quarter of 2023 reached 92% of the same period in 2019.

"The second quarter of 2023 marks the first post-pandemic period where the industry saw improved film supply with our second quarter results reflecting both the significant impact of our industry's rebound and our efforts to capitalize on that momentum," said Ellis Jacob, President & CEO, Cineplex. "We are confident in the continued strength of our business as we excitedly await the compelling films scheduled for July and beyond, including the highly anticipated Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Oppenheimer, Barbie, and many more," Jacob concluded.

Period 2019 Box Office (i) 2023 Box Office (i) 2023 as a Percentage of 2019 April $63,755 $61,278 96 % May $68,698 $47,514 69 % June $56,918 $55,699 98 % Q2 Total $189,371 $164,491 87 % (i) Balances are in thousands of dollars.

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of over 170 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and a newly launched entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), alternative programming (Cineplex Events), motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media) and amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada and the United States. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com .

