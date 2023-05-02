Cineplex Reports Highest Combined April Box Office and Theatre Food Service Revenues

Cineplex Reports April 2023 Box Office Results

TORONTO, May 2, 2023 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Cineplex continues to welcome guests in record-breaking numbers. This April was Cineplex's highest combined April box office and theatre food service revenues of all time at over $105 million. Over 4.8 million guests across Canada flocked to our theaters for April's top performing films including The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which led the box office in North America, as well as John Wick: Chapter 4, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and Air: Courting A Legend.

Cineplex reported April box office of $61 million, which amounts to 96 per cent of box office revenues generated during the same time in 2019. This is particularly impressive as April 2019 included the opening weekend of Avengers: Endgame, the second highest grossing film of all time, and it continues to hold the record for the best April that we've ever had. To see April 2023 come within 4 per cent of the previous record April box office is quite thrilling.

"The success of April results demonstrates a point you've heard me say in the past – when there is compelling content, consumer enthusiasm for theatrical moviegoing is insatiable. Even more encouraging is that when guests enter our theatres, they treat themselves to the full escape our venues offer," said Ellis Jacob. "Coming out of this year's CinemaCon convention, we are extremely pleased with the quantity and quality of upcoming film product for the remainder of 2023 and into 2024. The biggest star of the show was optimism. The commitment of traditional and non-traditional studios to theatrical has never been stronger as Hollywood and streamers look to exhibitors to elevate content to its utmost financial potential," Jacob concluded.

Period 2019 Box Office (i) 2023 Box Office (i) 2023 as a Percentage of 2019 January $52,034 $45,744 88 % February $41,892 $36,950 88 % March $62,571 $40,644 65 % Q1 2023 Total $156,496 $123,338 79 % April $63,759 $61,278 96 % (i) Amounts are in thousands of dollars.

About Cineplex:

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of over 170 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and a newly launched entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), alternative programming (Cineplex Events), motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media) and amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada and the United States. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.

