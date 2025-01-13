Cineplex Reports December Box Office Results

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Cineplex, Canada's leading entertainment and media company, reported box office revenues of $64.8 million for December 2024, representing 125% of December 2023 and 86% of 2019. Cineplex's combined box office and concession revenues amounted to $112.0 million, representing 129% of December 2023, with strong food and beverage results representing a December CPP record of $9.34.

November releases gained momentum and performed strongly throughout December. Wicked continued to break records, becoming the highest-grossing movie of all time based on a Broadway musical and the third highest domestic-grossing film of all time released by Universal Pictures. Moana 2 is now one of the top ten highest-grossing animated films of all time domestically, outperforming the first film. Sonic the Hedgehog 3's December release marked the franchise's highest domestic-grossing film, surpassing $190.9 million set by Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Premium experiences accounted for 35.4% of the December box office compared to 31.6% in December 2023.

In December, international programming accounted for 7.63% of Cineplex's box office revenue, outperforming North American peers at 3.01%. The Last Dance, which became the highest grossing Cantonese film in Cineplex history, and Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2 were among Cineplex's top ten films for the month.

"This month, we saw the impact of longevity on highly anticipated films, like Wicked and Moana 2 and the continued success of international programming in our theatres that reflect our diverse Canadian population," said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex. "As we look forward to 2025, a variety of content and release schedules will help to further strengthen the domestic box office and appeal to various audiences."

Period 2019 Box Office 2023 Box Office 2024 Box Office 2024 as a

Percentage of 2019 2024 as a

Percentage of 2023 October $54,528 $37,354 $34,031 62 % 91 % November $52,314 $34,640 $48,918 94 % 141 % December $74,946 $51,847 $64,778 86 % 125 % Total $181,788 $123,841 $147,728 81 % 119 % (i) Amounts are in thousands of dollars.

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of 168 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and an entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in cinema media (Cineplex Media), alternative programming (Cineplex Events), motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures), digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), and digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media or CDM). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.

