Cineplex Reports December 2023 Box Office Results

2023 Marked Cineplex's Biggest Year for International Programming

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Cineplex, a leading entertainment and media company, reported box office revenues of $52 million for December 2023 and outperformed the North American box office performance relative to 2019, by 160 basis points. Leading film performances for the month included family film, Wonka, Bollywood title, Animal, which was Cineplex's highest grossing international film ever with 42% of North American market share, and action sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, where an impressive 87% of its box office revenues came from premium experiences.

Fourth quarter box office revenues of $124 million represented 68% of box office revenues for the same period in 2019. TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR theatrical concert film took home the top spot in the quarter, followed by Five Nights at Freddy's and Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, distributed by Cineplex Pictures.

The Company's rich consumer data analytics and strong distributor relationships saw international content make a record contribution to Cineplex's 2023 box office performance, marking Cineplex's biggest year for international programming, delivering 10% of Cineplex's annual box office revenues.

"It's been a record year for Cineplex's international programming. As part of our content broadening strategy, international content helped alleviate short-term supply challenges resulting from the now resolved actors' and writers' strikes," said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex. "The start of 2024 is bringing with it the much-anticipated Dune: Part Two, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Bob Marley: One Love, pop-culture movie favourite, turned musical, Mean Girls and international film, Fighter."

Period 2019 Box Office (i) 2023 Box Office (i) 2023 as a Percentage of 2019 October $54,528 $37,354 69 % November $52,314 $34,640 66 % December $74,946 $51,847 69 % Total $181,788 $123,841 68 % (i) Balances are in thousands of dollars.

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of over 170 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and a newly launched entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), alternative programming (Cineplex Events), motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media) and amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada and the United States. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.

For more information, contact:

Investors:

Mahsa Rejali

Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Cineplex

[email protected]

Media:

Michelle Saba

Vice President, Communications

Cineplex

[email protected]

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information (identified by words such as "will", "anticipates", "expects", "intends" and similar expressions suggesting future events or future performance). Such forward-looking information is based on expectations and assumptions made by Cineplex and is subject to risks and uncertainties which may be beyond Cineplex's control. Readers are cautioned that undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information as actual results may vary materially from the forward-looking information. A comprehensive discussion of risks that may impact Cineplex can be found in Cineplex's public reports and filings, which are available under the Company's profile on Sedar+ (www.sedarplus.ca). Cineplex does not undertake to update, correct or revise any forward-looking information as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

SOURCE Cineplex