Cineplex Reports August Box Office Results

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Today, Cineplex Inc. ("Cineplex" or the "Company") reported August box office revenue of $36 million. This represented 64 per cent of box office revenues when compared to the same month in 2019 which included blockbuster titles like Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and The Lion King. Leading film performances during the month included Bullet Train and the continued success of Top Gun: Maverick, which is now in its 15th week of release. This followed a very strong month in July with box office revenues of $66 million or 85 per cent of July 2019 box office revenues.

September 2022 is also off to a great start as we welcomed over half a million guests in one day as part of the industry, North American-wide National Cinema Day. Saturday, September 3, 2022, proved to be Cineplex's busiest day so far in 2022, and third busiest day in the last five years, behind the openings of Avengers: Endgame (April 2019) and Avengers: Infinity War (April 2018).

"We were thrilled to see the industry come together to celebrate the return of moviegoing, which clearly resonated with our guests after a record setting day," said Ellis Jacob, President & CEO, Cineplex. "We remain laser-focused on advancing growth initiatives across all of our diversified businesses – including Media and Amusement & Leisure – and driving long-term value for our shareholders as we enhance our position as an industry leader. As we move forward, we are confident about the recovery of our businesses, as well as our teams' ability to capitalize on the impressive film slate scheduled for the remainder of this year and beyond."

Month 2019 Box Office (i) 2022 Box Office (i) 2022 as a Percentage of 2019 July $76,935 $65,618 85 % August $56,537 $36,060 64 % (i) Balances are in thousands of dollars.

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX: CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of over 170 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room) and complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium). It also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), alternative programming (Cineplex Events), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media) and amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada and the United States. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com .

SOURCE Cineplex

For further information: Investor Relations contact: Mahsa Rejali, Executive Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, [email protected]; Media Relations contact: Sarah Van Lange, Vice President, Communications, Content and Social Media, [email protected]