Cineplex Reports August 2023 Box Office Results

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Cineplex, a leading entertainment and media company reported its third highest August box office revenues of all time, generating $68 million, which represents 120 per cent of box office revenues during the same month in 2019. 'Barbenheimer' continued its strong box office performance into the month of August with Barbie and Oppenheimer representing 33 per cent and 19 per cent of the total box office, respectively. The demand for an exceptional movie-going experience on the big screen continues to be reinforced, with Cineplex welcoming over 6.1 million guests, representing 107 per cent of August 2019 attendance levels. In celebration of National Cinema Day on Sunday, August 27, 2023, nearly 700,000 Canadians enjoyed a movie at Cineplex, marking the second busiest day in Cineplex's history.

Cineplex's content broadening strategy along with its strategic initiatives once again delivered strong results, enabling the Company to significantly outpace the North American box office performance during the month of August. Cineplex featured numerous strong performing international films including, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Gadar 2, Mastaney, No More Bets and Les hommes de ma mère. For each of the films, Cineplex captured impressive North American market shares ranging between 29 to 86 percent. In addition, Cineplex is proud to bring the TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR theatrical concert film experience to Canadians in over 150 Cineplex theatres, beginning Friday, October 13. Pre-sale tickets launched in August with over 212,000 tickets sold to date, generating over $4.7 million in pre-sales, representing the third largest pre-sale of all time behind Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: No Way Home, with a considerable amount of time left until the film debuts.

"We continue to see improved overall performance from the film industry and impressive results from Cineplex's diversification strategy. For July and August, our combined box office and concession revenues were 121 per cent of 2019 levels, attendance was 99 per cent of 2019 levels, and more importantly, adjusted EBITDAaL was over 160 per cent of 2019 levels," said Ellis Jacob, President & CEO, Cineplex. "These financial results represent our strongest combined July and August ever." Jacob concluded.

Period 2019 Box Office (i) 2023 Box Office (i) 2023 as a Percentage of 2019 July $76,935 $86,388 112 % August $56,537 $67,592 120 % Total $133,472 $153,980 115 % (i) Balances are in thousands of dollars.

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of over 170 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and a newly launched entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), alternative programming (Cineplex Events), motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media) and amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada and the United States. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com .

