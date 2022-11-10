Cineplex Kicks Off the Season of Giving on November 19 with the Return of Community Day at Theatres Across the Country

Now in its 10th Year, the Annual Event Invites Guests to Enjoy a Morning of Free Movies at their Local Cineplex in Support of BGC Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Canadian movie-lovers are invited to kick off the holiday season and visit their local Cineplex theatre to celebrate Community Day by enjoying a FREE movie and helping raise money for BGC Canada (formerly Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada) the morning of Saturday, November 19. Now in its 10th year, the beloved countrywide event welcomes guests of all ages for a morning of free family-friendly films, as well as discounted concession items. One dollar from every concession order of select items including popcorn, soft drinks and candy purchased during the event, and additionally throughout the day, will be donated to the national nonprofit.

"We are thrilled to welcome guests back for our annual Community Day event, an incredible way to kick off the holidays and the season of giving. We have a fantastic lineup of movies, a vast selection of candy and of course, our legendary popcorn," said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex. "We believe in giving back to our local communities and we are so happy to be able to support BGC Canada and the important work they do to empower our future generations and provide the resources they need to succeed."

This year's Community Day line-up of free family-friendly favourites includes Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, The Lost City and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run. As well, guests can enjoy popular concession items like popcorn, soft drinks, and select candy for just $2.50 each in the morning.

Participating Cineplex theatres across Canada will open their doors for Community Day at 9:00 a.m. (local time), with tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis. Showtimes will begin at 9:30 a.m. (local time) and locations will return to regular programming in the afternoon. Films will be screened in English and French, depending upon the market, and guests are encouraged to visit Cineplex.com/CommunityDay for a list of participating theatres.

BGC Canada is the country's largest child and youth serving organization and provides vital programs and services to over 200,000 young people in nearly 800 communities from coast to coast. To learn more, visit bgccan.com or follow them on social media @BGCCAN.

Cineplex is appreciative of its numerous employees who volunteer their time each year, as well as Paramount Pictures, Hersheys and The Coca-Cola Company for providing products and services to help make Community Day 2022 a reality. To show your support for Community Day, please join Cineplex's online conversation via Facebook (Facebook.com/Cineplex), Twitter (@CineplexMovies) and Instagram (@CineplexMovies).

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX: CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of over 170 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room) and complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium). It also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), alternative programming (Cineplex Events), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media) and amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a joint venture partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada and the United States. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.

About BGC Canada

Community-based services. Positive relationships. Life-changing programs. As Canada's largest child and youth-serving charitable organization, Clubs provide vital programs and services to over 200,000 young people nearly 800 communities across Canada. During critical out-of-school hours, our Clubs help young people discover who they are, what they can do, and how they can get there. Our trained staff and volunteers give them the tools to realize positive outcomes in self-expression, academics, healthy living, physical activity, mental health, leadership, and more. Since 1900, BGC Canada has opened doors to children, youth, and families in small and large cities, and rural and Indigenous communities. If a young person needs it, our Clubs provide it. Learn more at bgccan.com and follow us on social media @BGCCAN.

