Cineplex Inc. Announces its August 2019 Dividend

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX), Cineplex Inc. announced today its cash dividend of $0.150 per share for the month of August 2019 payable on September 30, 2019 to shareholders of record on August 30, 2019.

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. A leading entertainment and media company, Cineplex welcomes over 70 million guests annually through its circuit of theatres and location based entertainment venues across the country. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, Cineplex also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), food service, alternative programming (Cineplex Events), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media), amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group) and an online esports platform for competitive and passionate gamers (WorldGaming Network). Additionally, Cineplex operates a location based entertainment business through Canada's newest destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), and will also be opening new complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium) as well as exciting new sports and entertainment venues across Canada (Topgolf). Cineplex is a joint venture partner in SCENE, Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs approximately 13,000 people in its offices across Canada and the United States. To learn more visit Cineplex.com or download the Cineplex App.

Cineplex hereby currently designates all dividends paid or deemed to be paid as "eligible dividends" for purposes of subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and similar provincial and territorial legislation, unless indicated otherwise.

Further information can be found in the disclosure documents filed by Cineplex Inc. with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com.

For further information: Gord Nelson, Chief Financial Officer, (416) 323-7262, gord.nelson@cineplex.com

