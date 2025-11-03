Cineplex Community Day Returns November 15 Enjoy Free Movies and Gaming - and an Opportunity to Give Back!

13th Annual Event, This Year in Support of BGC Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Save the date! Cineplex Community Day returns Saturday, November 15 for a morning of free movies, free gaming and discounted food and beverage at participating Cineplex, The Rec Room and Playdium locations. It's a chance for guests in communities across Canada to create fun, lasting memories with friends and family while giving back. Cineplex Community Day will once again support BGC Canada (Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada), the country's largest organization dedicated to children and youth.

"Cineplex Community Day is consistently one of my favourite days of the year, as we welcome guests from communities across the country to join us for a morning of free movies or to engage in some friendly competition at The Rec Room or Playdium," said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex. "Over the past 13 years, our Community Day event has supported multiple charities, making differences in the communities in which we live and work."

Cineplex & XSCAPE

Movie tickets for Community Day will only be available in-venue on November 15 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. local time, on a first-come, first-served basis to ensure all Cineplex communities have a chance to experience movie magic. This year's partnering studio is Universal Pictures showcasing family favourites including Minions: Rise of Gru, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Sing 2 and The Wild Robot. Showtimes are available at cineplex.com. Until 11 a.m., for only $3 each, plus tax, guests can enjoy a regular popcorn, regular drink or select candy. XSCAPE locations will offer thirty-minute non-redemption playcards or tokens, for guests to enjoy some free and friendly gaming before their movie.

The Rec Room & Playdium

From 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. local time, get ready to set some high scores with a morning of gaming and access to attractions with free non-redemption one hour game bands. To make the morning sweeter, until noon, The Rec Room is offering fries and mini donuts for $3 each, plus tax, while Playdium is offering fries, a regular popcorn, regular drink and select candy for $3 each, plus tax.

Eat, Drink and Play to Help Make a Difference

Every bite, sip, and game makes a difference! For the entire day, $1 from every food and beverage purchase, XSCAPE playcard purchase and reload, and game band purchase and reload at The Rec Room and Playdium will be donated to BGC Canada. Serving over 600 communities, BGC Clubs creates safe, supportive spaces where young people can overcome barriers, build positive relationships and develop lifelong skills. In a recent survey, over 90% of members said they feel more confident, make better choices and are excited to try new things thanks to their experience at BGC Clubs.

For more information on Cineplex Community Day, visit cineplex.com. Make sure to follow Cineplex on Instagram (@cineplexmovies), on X (@cineplexmovies) and like it on Facebook (@Cineplex).

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of 171 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and an entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in cinema media (Cineplex Media), alternative programming (Cineplex Events) and motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.

About BGC Canada

For 125 years, BGC Canada has been creating opportunities for millions of Canadian kids and teens. As Canada's largest child and youth serving charitable and community services organization, our Clubs open their doors to young people of all ages and their families at over 600 locations nationwide. During out-of-school hours in small and large cities, and rural and Indigenous communities, our trained staff and volunteers provide programs and services that help young people realize positive outcomes in self-expression, academics, healthy living, physical activity, job readiness, mental wellness, social development, leadership, and more. Opportunity changes everything. Learn more at bgccan.com and follow us on social media @BGCCAN.

SOURCE Cineplex

Media Relations: Cineplex, [email protected]; BGC Canada, [email protected]