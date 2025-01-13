This Friday to Sunday, Scene+ Members are Treated to a Free Small Bag of Popcorn in Theatres and with All Food Delivery Orders Through DoorDash, Skip and Uber Eats

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Sometimes one day of recognition just isn't enough! This year, National Popcorn Day is taking over Cineplex theatres for the entire weekend. From coast-to-coast, Cineplex popped a staggering 29 million kernels in 2024 and is celebrating bigger and better than ever this year by giving away a FREE small bag of its famous popcorn to Scene+ movie-lovers for three days straight.

Cineplex Celebrates National Popcorn Day (CNW Group/Cineplex)

"Every year, we look forward to finding new ways to elevate our annual National Popcorn Day tradition," said Sara Moore, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Cineplex. "Popcorn and going to the movies have always been the perfect match. We know how much Canadians love our iconically delicious popcorn so extending National Popcorn Day over the weekend was a great way to celebrate going to the movies."

From January 17 to 19, Scene+ members who purchase a ticket to enjoy a movie in-theatre can, on that same day, visit concessions, scan their membership card and receive a free small bag of Cineplex's beloved popcorn. For guests who can't make it to the theatre, Cineplex is offering a bonus bag of popcorn for all DoorDash, Skip and Uber Eats food orders this weekend, delivered right to their door. To claim a free popcorn, open the DoorDash, Skip or Uber Eats app, search 'Cineplex' and order your Cineplex snacking essentials. A small bag of popcorn will automatically be added to your order. Learn more about this exclusive offer here.

Butter held the title for the most popular add-on choice of Cineplex guests in 2024. Last year, more than 6.1 million popcorns were topped with real butter and movie-lovers indulged in a wide range of seasoning flavours with the top picks being Dill Pickle, White Cheddar and Ketchup. However you celebrate and indulge this weekend, Cineplex invites Canadians to share their popcorn appreciation and creative popcorn concoctions on social media using #NationalPopcornDay and #NationalPopcornWeekend, as well as on Cineplex's social channels on Facebook ( @cineplex ), Instagram ( @cineplexmovies ) and X ( @cineplexmovies ).

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of 168 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and an entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in cinema media (Cineplex Media), alternative programming (Cineplex Events), motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures), digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), and digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media or CDM). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.

SOURCE Cineplex

Cineplex Media Relations: [email protected]