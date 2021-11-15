Cineplex Celebrates its 25th VIP Cinemas Location with the Opening of Cineplex VIP Cinemas University District in Calgary on November 17

"Our business and the industry are recovering thanks to the millions of Canadians who have clearly missed the sense of escape and wonder that only the theatrical experience can provide," said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex. "We are thrilled to welcome Calgarians to our newest VIP Cinemas location and 25 th VIP Cinemas across Canada, Cineplex VIP Cinemas University District, as we are able to create jobs and invest in the local economy, all while introducing the community to new and refined entertainment."

Exclusive to Cineplex, VIP Cinemas is a refined adults-only entertainment choice for movie lovers across Canada. All auditoriums in this new 22,500 square foot theatre offer state-of-the-art laser projectors, delivering the highest image colour spectrum, brightness and contrast. Not to mention, Calgarians will be the first to enjoy Cineplex's newly designed recliners that offer a heated seat, power head rest and quilted back for the ultimate VIP experience. Turning the front row into the best seat in the house, guests can also escape to the big screen in one of the new VIP chaise lounges for the most luxurious experience yet. The theatre also features a licensed lounge, where guests can relax before and after their movie.

Guests can also indulge in traditional concessions, including Cineplex's famous popcorn, or choose from an expanded food and beverage menu that features fresh salads and bowls, savoury burgers and poutine, delicious desserts and a wide selection of handcrafted cocktails, wines and premium craft beers – all delivered right to their luxury recliners. For even greater convenience, guests can order from the VIP menu on their phone using the Cineplex app.

As part of opening, Cineplex will be showing the highly anticipated new releases The Eternals and Dune, now playing. Ghostbusters: Afterlife and King Richard open November 19, and House of Gucci opens November 24. Tickets and showtimes are available at the theatre, the Cineplex app and at Cineplex.com.

Movie-goers will be able to focus on the magic of the big screen with VenueSafeTM, a set of protocols and procedures that Cineplex follows each and every day to keep employees and guests safe, in accordance with provincial guidelines. Committed to our guests' safe escape, some of these protocols include proof of vaccination, reserved seating, enhanced cleaning, and safety signage throughout the facility.

With this opening, Cineplex operates VIP Cinemas in 25 locations across Canada, including three others in Alberta: Cineplex Cinemas North Edmonton and VIP, Cineplex Cinemas Seton and VIP, and Cineplex Odeon Windermere Cinemas and VIP. Cineplex VIP Cinemas University District is only the third standalone VIP Cinemas in Canada, with the other two being Cineplex VIP Cinemas Don Mills in Ontario and Cineplex VIP Cinemas Brentwood in British Columbia.

Cineplex operates over 170 theatres and location-based entertainment venues across Canada, including 20 theatres and three locations of The Rec Room in Alberta. For further information and to learn more about all the health and safety measures being put in place, as well as all the features Cineplex VIP Cinemas University District has to offer, head to Cineplex.com.

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of over 170 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room) and complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium). It also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), alternative programming (Cineplex Events), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media) and amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a joint venture partner in SCENE, Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada and the United States. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.

