Cineplex Celebrates Historic Box Office Achievements, Including Highest July Box Office and Second Highest Month of All Time

More than 6.8M Guests Nationwide Experienced Summer Blockbusters on the Big Screen in July

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Cineplex, a leading entertainment and media company, announced today that it enjoyed its highest July box office of all time, surpassing $86 million in net box office revenues. Additionally, it achieved the second highest month on record, second only to December 2015 which included the results of Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens. These remarkable records further underscore that the demand for compelling and original content to captivate audiences on the big screen is as strong as ever, with Cineplex welcoming more than 6.8 million guests nationwide throughout the month. In July, mainly due to the highly anticipated Oppenheimer and Barbie, Cineplex achieved its second highest monthly premium box office revenue of all time.

The month's box office success was driven in large part by the enduring blockbuster performances of both Barbie and Oppenheimer. Week over week attendance to experience 'Barbenheimer' remained strong, with consumer enthusiasm continuing to drive momentum. While Barbie generated the highest July attendance at Cineplex theatres nationwide, Oppenheimer and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One followed in second and third places respectively, with international title, Carry On Jatta 3 rounding out the top ten.

"Our record-breaking July box office demonstrates movie-lovers' strong desire for sharing the experience of a movie in a social setting, immersed with big screens and big sound that you can't replicate at home. It is a further testament to the strength of the exhibition industry. We are thrilled about the remarkable results, welcoming over one sixth of the Canadian population into our theatres last month, where they were captivated by a strong supply of unique and engaging content," said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex. "We are proud to have outperformed other North American exhibitors in a strong second week at the box office, achieving this in part by harnessing real-time data to understand Canadians' movie-going habits while personalizing our guests' visits and delivering memorable experiences."

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of over 170 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and a newly launched entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), alternative programming (Cineplex Events), motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media) and amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada and the United States. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.

SOURCE Cineplex

For further information: Samantha Shecter, Manager, Communications, Cineplex, [email protected]; Mahsa Rejali, Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, Cineplex, [email protected]