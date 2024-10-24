Cineplex Appeals Competition Tribunal Decision

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Cineplex, Canada's leading entertainment and media company, issued the following statement regarding the appeal of the Competition Tribunal's decision:

"Yesterday, we filed a Notice of Appeal, with the Federal Court of Appeal to overturn the Competition Tribunal's recent decision against Cineplex. With the consent of the Competition Bureau, we are bringing a motion to request a stay of the monetary penalty pending completion of the appeal. We have been granted an interim stay of the monetary penalty until our motion is heard by the Federal Court of Appeal.

We continue to emphasize that the online booking fee has always been about choice and is an optional, value-added service. It provides moviegoers with the convenience of online booking - knowing they have a ticket for a specific show time and an exact seat location before they arrive at a theatre. We believe that the fee is presented on our website and app in a clear and prominent manner, and fully complies with the spirit and letter of the law."

