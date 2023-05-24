Cineplex Announces Voting Results for its 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) - Cineplex Inc. ("Cineplex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held today, each of the items of business referred to in its management information circular dated April 19, 2023 (the "Management Information Circular") was passed by a vote held by ballot. The voting results for each item of business are as follows:

Election of Directors:

Each of the nominee directors listed in the Management Information Circular was elected as a director of the Company. Cineplex received the following proxies with regard to voting on the nine directors nominated for election:

Name of Nominee % Votes For % Votes Withheld Jordan Banks 84.23 % 15.77 % Robert Bruce 84.23 % 15.77 % Joan Dea 84.42 % 15.58 % Janice Fukakusa 84.45 % 15.55 % Donna Hayes 84.44 % 15.56 % Ellis Jacob 84.42 % 15.58 % Sarabjit Marwah 84.36 % 15.64 % Nadir Mohamed 84.29 % 15.71 % Phyllis Yaffe 84.41 % 15.59 %

Appointment of Auditors:

The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company was approved. Votes were received as follows:

Votes For: 77.69%

Votes Withheld: 22.31%

Advisory Vote on Say-on-Pay:

The non-binding say-on-pay advisory resolution as set forth in the Management Information Circular on the Company's approach to executive compensation was approved. Votes were received as follows:

Votes For: 76.13%

Votes Against: 23.87%

Reconfirm the Shareholder's Rights Plan:

The resolution as set forth in the Management Information Circular to reconfirm the shareholders rights plan agreement. Votes were received as follows:

Votes For: 76.32%

Votes Against: 23.68%

About Cineplex:

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of over 170 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and a newly launched entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), alternative programming (Cineplex Events), motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media) and amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada and the United States. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.

