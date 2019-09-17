Cineplex Announces Quebec's First Location of The Rec Room and New VIP Cinemas Coming Soon to Royalmount in Montreal

"While Quebec movie-goers are already familiar with the VIP Cinemas experience, The Rec Room will be a new social playground where guests can eat, drink and play and we could not be more excited to announce our first location in Quebec at Royalmount in Montreal," said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex. "I want to thank the Deputy Premier and Minister of Public Security, Geneviève Guilbault, as today's announcement is a direct result of recent regulatory amendments spearheaded by the Minister and her team."

The Rec Room at Royalmount

Spanning approximately 40,000 square feet over two floors and an outdoor patio, The Rec Room at Royalmount will strike the perfect balance of food and fun. Approximately half of the space will be devoted to dining and live entertainment and the other half devoted to amusement games and feature attractions. With multiple dining options, The Rec Room will have something on the menu for everyone, including an upscale casual dining area offering a selection of shareables and handcrafted dishes as well as a quick-service dining option where guests can order an assortment of delicious, on-the-go foods to eat while they play. The new and highly anticipated location will also include multiple bars throughout the space that offer a selection of craft beer, wines and specialty cocktails. With private dining rooms for celebrations, meetings, team building, corporate events and parties, The Rec Room will be the ideal spot to book for private events.

In addition to great food and beverage offerings, The Rec Room will have a massive attractions area where gamers of all ages can play and earn credits on over 100 amusement games to redeem for a variety of great prizes. Guests can play classic favourites like air hockey, pool and ping pong, lace-up for some boutique bowling or enjoy the latest in immersive virtual reality experiences. The Rec Room at Royalmount will also feature a live performance space, where guests can look forward to bands and musical acts, comedy, trivia, karaoke and live DJs. And of course, the new complex will offer an overall guest experience that integrates the latest in technology, coupled with SCENE, Canada's leading entertainment rewards program.

VIP Cinemas Theatre

Located just steps away from The Rec Room, the new VIP Cinemas theatre at Royalmount will feature five luxury auditoriums where adult movie-lovers can relax in plush recliners and have their food and beverage orders delivered right to their seats. The new theatre will also have a fully licensed lounge where guests can socialize with friends and enjoy food and drink before and after a movie. Guests can choose from an expanded food and beverage menu that includes fresh salads and bowls, burgers, artisanal pizzas, plant-based dishes, indulgent desserts and a wide selection of handcrafted cocktails, wines and craft beers. The VIP Cinemas menu will also include Cineplex's famous popcorn as well as other traditional concessions.

"We are thrilled to be a partner of choice for Cineplex, a company that is renowned across the country for its innovative experiences. Their decision to select Royalmount for the launch of The Rec Room – a superior dining, entertainment and amusement experience and first-of-its-kind location in Quebec – demonstrates their confidence in this landmark destination for unique, new and exciting experiences in Montreal," said Claude Marcotte, Executive Vice President and Partner, Carbonleo. "With its dynamic culture and selection of best-in-class attractions, including The Rec Room and VIP Cinemas, Royalmount will be an urban hub that beautifully complements the city's already dynamic profile."

Located in the Town of Mount Royal at the intersection of highways 15 and 40, The Rec Room and VIP Cinemas at Royalmount will be built with the support of Carbonleo as part of its new, visionary and eco-elegant sustainable project in Montreal. Construction on both complexes is scheduled to begin in 2021, with a target opening of 2022.

Cineplex currently operates 165 theatres across Canada, including 20 theatres and one VIP Cinemas in Quebec. The province's first VIP Cinemas opened at Cineplex Odeon Brossard Cinemas and VIP in 2012 and has been a sought-after entertainment option for adult movie-lovers. The Company also operates seven locations of The Rec Room across Canada, including South Edmonton (AB), West Edmonton Mall (AB), Calgary (AB), Toronto (ON), London (ON), Mississauga (ON) and St. John's (NFLD), with locations opening soon in Burnaby (BC), Winnipeg (MB), Barrie (ON) and Vancouver (BC).

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. A leading entertainment and media company, Cineplex welcomes over 70 million guests annually through its circuit of theatres and location based entertainment venues across the country. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, Cineplex also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), food service, alternative programming (Cineplex Events), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media), amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group) and an online esports platform for competitive and passionate gamers (WorldGaming Network). Additionally, Cineplex operates location based entertainment complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium) as well as Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), and will be opening exciting new sports and entertainment venues across Canada (Topgolf). Cineplex is a joint venture partner in SCENE, Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.



Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs approximately 13,000 people in its offices across Canada and the United States. To learn more visit Cineplex.com or download the Cineplex App.



About Carbonleo

Carbonleo is a private Quebec based property development and management company that has pioneered a progressively human, vibrant and highly experiential approach to developments. Inspired by top creators and by world-class best practices, the team of story builders at Carbonleo creates engaging communities through projects that fulfill the aspirations of present and future consumers. With a track record of developing successful next generation mixed-use developments, Carbonleo is dedicated to the ongoing revitalization of Montreal, and in continuing to create a portfolio of exciting, high value, differentiated assets that integrate seamlessly into the regions in which they come to life. The company, which employs 70 people and was founded in 2012, has numerous projects in its stable including Quartier DIX30TM, RoyalmountTM, as well as Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Montreal.

www.carbonleo.com

