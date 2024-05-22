Cineplex Announces Election of Directors at Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 22, 2024 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) - Cineplex Inc. ("Cineplex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held today, each of the items of business referred to in its management information circular dated April 18, 2024 (the "Management Information Circular") was passed by a vote held by ballot. The voting results for each item of business are as follows:

Election of Directors:

Each of the nominee directors listed in the Management Information Circular was elected as a director of the Company. Cineplex received the following proxies with regard to voting on the nine directors nominated for election:

Name of Nominee % Votes For % Votes Withheld Jordan Banks 85.97 % 14.03 % Robert Bruce 85.18 % 14.82 % Joan Dea 85.32 % 14.68 % Janice Fukakusa 86.00 % 14.00 % Donna Hayes 86.13 % 13.87 % Ellis Jacob 86.14 % 13.86 % Sarabjit Marwah 85.44 % 14.56 % Nadir Mohamed 85.65 % 14.35 % Phyllis Yaffe 86.11 % 13.89 %

Appointment of Auditors:

The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company and the authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration was approved. Votes were received as follows:

Votes For:















78.44 % Votes Withheld:















21.56 %

Advisory Vote on Say-on-Pay:

The non-binding say-on-pay advisory resolution as set forth in the Management Information Circular on the Company's approach to executive compensation was approved. Votes were received as follows:

Votes For:















84.21 % Votes Against:















15.79 %

About Cineplex:

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of over 170 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and an entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), alternative programming (Cineplex Events), motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures), cinema media (Cineplex Media) and digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program. Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.

SOURCE Cineplex

For further information: Investor Relations: Mahsa Rejali, Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, [email protected]; Communications: Michelle Saba, Vice President, Communications, [email protected]