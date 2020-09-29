Cineplex Announces Details of its Fiscal 2019 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Company to Hold Both an In-Person and Virtual Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. ET

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Cineplex Inc. today announced that the Company will hold its Fiscal 2019 Annual and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders (the "Shareholders") both virtually and in-person at Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, 259 Richmond Street West, Toronto on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

RSVP to Attend in Person

In order to adhere to local physical distancing guidelines and capacity restrictions in its auditoriums, the Company is requesting those who wish to attend in-person, please provide advanced notice to the Investor Relations team via [email protected] no later than Friday, October 9, 2020.

The ability of Shareholders to attend in-person is subject to any governmental order applicable at the time of the Meeting, such as restrictions on gatherings and physical distancing rules, which might prevent or restrict Shareholders from attending in person. In-person attendance will be allowed on a first-to-reserve basis.

Virtual Webcast

In light of the ongoing public health concerns related to the spread of COVID-19 and in order to mitigate potential risks to the health and safety of its Shareholders, employees, communities and other stakeholders, the Company is providing facilities to allow its Shareholders to participate in both an in-person and virtual format of the Meeting.

If Shareholders would like to access the Meeting via live audio webcast, please visit the Company's investor website homepage, under Upcoming Events, at ir.cineplex.com or by following the link here: https://web.lumiagm.com/486717372; password 'cineplex2020' (case sensitive). For those who plan on accessing the webcast, please allow ample time prior to the Meeting.

Voting in Advance of the Meeting

As in prior years, Shareholders have multiple options to cast their vote ahead of the Meeting, which include online, via telephone or via mail. Details on using each method are included in the Company's Management Information Circular and the form of proxy, which are available on www.sedar.com. Shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote in advance of the Meeting. All votes are to be submitted by no later than 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, October 9, 2020.

Asking Questions at the Meeting

Following the formal portion of the Meeting, the Company will open the webcast for a brief shareholder Q&A period with management, and will provide specific instructions at that time. Alternatively, Shareholders can submit questions in advance to [email protected].

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX: CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. As a leading entertainment and media company, Cineplex welcomes millions of guests annually through its circuit of theatres and location-based entertainment ("LBE") venues across the country. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, Cineplex also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), food service, alternative programming (Cineplex Events), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media "CDM") and amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group "P1AG"). Additionally, Cineplex operates an LBE business through Canada's newest destinations for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), and entertainment complexes specifically designed for teens and families (Playdium). Cineplex is a joint venture partner in SCENE, Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs approximately 13,000 people in its offices across Canada and the United States. To learn more visit Cineplex.com or download the Cineplex App.

SOURCE Cineplex

For further information: Investor Relations contact: Melissa Pressacco, Senior Manager, Communications & Investor Relations, [email protected]; Media Relations contact: Sarah Van Lange, Executive Director, Communications, [email protected]

