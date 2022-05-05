Cineplex Announces Details of its 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Company will Hold In-Person and Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on

Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. EDT

TORONTO, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Cineplex Inc. today announced details of its 2021 Annual and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders (the "Shareholders"). Such Meeting shall be held virtually and in-person on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

In-Person Meeting Location Details

Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, 259 Richmond Street West, Toronto

Virtual Webcast

Shareholders will also be able to access the Meeting via live audio webcast by following the link here: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CINEPLEX2022. Please allow ample time prior to the Meeting.

Voting at the Meeting

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders, including non-registered (beneficial) shareholders who have duly appointed themselves as proxyholder, will be able to securely vote in real-time and ask questions through the webcast. Please follow the instructions detailed in the Management Information Circular, available on our Investor Relations website at corp.cineplex.com/investors.

If you have other questions regarding a shareholder's ability to participate or vote at the Meeting, please contact Broadridge at [email protected].

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX: CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of over 170 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room) and complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium). It also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), alternative programming (Cineplex Events), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media) and amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a joint venture partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada and the United States. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.

SOURCE Cineplex

For further information: Investor Relations contact: Mahsa Rejali, Executive Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, [email protected]; Media Relations contact: Melissa Pressacco, Director, Communications, [email protected]