Cineplex Announces Credit Facility Extension

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Today, Cineplex Inc. ("Cineplex" or the "Company") entered into a sixth amendment (the "Sixth Amendment") to the seventh amended and restated credit agreement with its lenders. The Sixth Amendment extends the maturity date of the credit facility from November 13, 2023 to November 13, 2024, amends the standard administrative provisions relating to the potential replacement of benchmark rates, and makes certain other administrative amendments. A copy of the Sixth Amendment will be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

"We are pleased that our lending group continues to be supportive. This extension of maturity provides us additional time and flexibility with respect to the balance sheet during the current turbulent economic environment," said Ellis Jacob, CEO & President, Cineplex.

