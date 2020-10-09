Cineplex Announces Change to its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Company Will Hold Virtual-Only Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on

Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. ET



TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Cineplex Inc. today announced that, as required by the announcements from the Government of Ontario prohibiting indoor gatherings, its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. ET will now be a 'virtual only' live webcast. There will be no in-person element to the shareholders meeting at the Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, as had been previously announced.

Voting at the Meeting

Registered shareholders and duly appointed, proxyholders, including non-registered (beneficial) shareholders who have duly appointed themselves as proxyholder, will be able to ask questions and securely vote in real time through the webcast at https://web.lumiagm.com/486717372. For access details, please visit Cineplex's investor website homepage, under Upcoming Events, at ir.cineplex.com Please allow ample time to join prior to the meeting.

Non-registered (beneficial) shareholders who wish to vote at the meeting must:

Appoint themselves as a proxyholder; and Contact AST Trust Company ( Canada ) by email at [email protected] to receive a control number.

If you do not complete these steps you will only be able to attend the virtual meeting as a guest and will not be able to vote during the meeting.

Asking Questions at the Meeting

Following the formal portion of the meeting, the company will open the webcast for a brief shareholder Q&A period with management and will provide specific instructions at that time.

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX: CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. As a leading entertainment and media company, Cineplex welcomes millions of guests annually through its circuit of theatres and location-based entertainment ("LBE") venues across the country. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, Cineplex also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), food service, alternative programming (Cineplex Events), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media "CDM") and amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group "P1AG"). Additionally, Cineplex operates an LBE business through Canada's newest destinations for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), and entertainment complexes specifically designed for teens and families (Playdium). Cineplex is a joint venture partner in SCENE, Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs approximately 13,000 people in its offices across Canada and the United States. To learn more visit Cineplex.com or download the Cineplex App.

SOURCE Cineplex

For further information: Investor Relations contact: Melissa Pressacco, Senior Manager, Communications & Investor Relations, [email protected]; Media Relations contact: Sarah Van Lange, Executive Director, Communications, [email protected]

Related Links

www.cineplex.com

