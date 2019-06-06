Cineplex Announces Appointment of Shawn Mandel as Company's Chief Digital and Technology Officer

Mandel Leading Delivery and Deployment of Cineplex's

Digital, Product and Technology Strategies

TORONTO, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Cineplex announced today that Shawn Mandel, an experienced technology executive with a track record for success, has joined the Company as its Chief Digital and Technology Officer. With proven experience in monetizing the value of data through analytics, Mandel will lead the company-wide digital, product and IT strategies to drive innovation across the entire Cineplex ecosystem of businesses. He will also provide guidance and expertise to ensure the more than 70 million Canadians Cineplex welcomes through its doors every year have unparalleled entertainment experiences, supported through the use of the latest in technology.

"We are a diversified entertainment and media company with a long legacy of leading through innovation," said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex. "Shawn Mandel is one of the country's most respected technology executives and we see a tremendous opportunity to bring forward new and exciting digital entertainment experiences for our guests and customers – with Shawn playing a leading role in driving that development."

Mandel's appointment took effect April 29, 2019. He joins Cineplex from TELUS, where he most recently served as the company's Chief Digital Officer. An executive that shares Cineplex's passion for innovation, Mandel has tremendous experience in both building agile teams and digital transformation, particularly as it relates to enhancing corporate culture and guest experience. He also serves as a mentor with the Techstars Toronto Accelerator, helping support the next generation of Canadian innovation leaders.

"This is a uniquely exciting time to join the Cineplex team," said Shawn Mandel, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Cineplex. "From entertainment to esports, consumer data to media sales and almost everything in between, Cineplex is poised for growth as a truly integrated media and entertainment brand and I am thrilled to play a leadership role on that journey."

Cineplex's C-suite has years of experience working together as a team and today's announcement, as well as the addition of Cindy Bush as Chief Human Resources Officer last year, rounds-out the Company's senior leadership. Both Bush and Mandel bring over 20 years of expertise in their respective fields to Cineplex, with Bush having worked in the UK, France, the U.S. and Canada in companies ranging from 30 to over 100,000 employees.

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. A leading entertainment and media company, Cineplex welcomes over 70 million guests annually through its circuit of theatres and location based entertainment venues across the country. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, Cineplex also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), food service, alternative programming (Cineplex Events), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media), amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group) and an online esports platform for competitive and passionate gamers (WorldGaming Network). Additionally, Cineplex operates a location based entertainment business through Canada's newest destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), and will also be opening new complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium) as well as exciting new sports and entertainment venues across Canada (Topgolf). Cineplex is a joint venture partner in SCENE, Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs approximately 13,000 people in its offices across Canada and the United States. To learn more visit Cineplex.com or download the Cineplex App.

