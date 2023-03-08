MONTREAL, March 8, 2023 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest privately owned consulting engineering firms, is proud to announce today its Women in Governance Parity Certification (Bronze) as well as the nomination of another woman on its board, Louise D. Lalonde, CA, CPA, as administrator and chair of the audit committee.

These announcements are in line with CIMA+'s values and priority to promote women in the workplace and at all levels of the company. The Women in Governance Parity Certification evaluation comprises over 75 quantitative and qualitative criteria considering the multiple impacts of diversity in women's career advancement.

"It is important to provide an environment in which our best talent can thrive and flourish, especially for women in the field of engineering," explains Denis Thivierge, President and CEO. "It is a long-term commitment of CIMA+ to provide equal opportunity to all genders, and we are proud that our values are reflected in our governance practices."

Another woman joins the Board of Directors of CIMA+

The President of the Board of Directors, Gérard Geoffrion, welcomes the company's new board member, Louise D. Lalonde, making her the 4th woman on the Board of Directors. She has extensive experience in accounting, governance and risk consulting and compliance, having worked as a partner at a Big Four Auditing and Consulting firm. With her extensive business acumen and experience in governance, she understands the dynamics of a consulting business. She is based out of Vancouver and will bring her extensive knowledge of this market to CIMA+.

"I am excited to join the CIMA+ Board and to work collaboratively with the board and management to help CIMA+ grow and achieve its corporate objectives. I am confident that my experience in finance, governance and risk management will be an asset to the company," mentioned Louise D. Lalonde.

Prior to this nomination, CIMA+ already had parity with its independent members on the Board.

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides a variety of engineering consulting services, namely in the areas of buildings, infrastructure, transportation, energy & resources, project management, environment, and communication systems. With an ever-growing presence, CIMA+'s team relies on decades of experience acquired across Canada to offer excellence in engineering projects.

Our passion for excellence has been part of our DNA since our foundation in 1990. This commitment has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest Canadian-owned consulting engineering firms in the nation. Today, with more than thirty offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs over 2,800 team members, over half of whom share ownership in the company.

At CIMA+ we believe that engineering exists to improve the lives of those around us. Sustainable solutions inspired by engineering help meet the many challenges of today and tomorrow. Because when you engineer for people, you also engineer for a better world.

For more information, please visit: www.cima.ca

About the Women in Governance Parity Certification

The Women in Governance Parity Certification starts with a thorough diagnostic of an organization's position on the gender parity spectrum as it pertains to the strategies (culture and commitments) and actions (communications, policy and programs) and the results they yield. Following this assessment, the customized report outlines best practices and the key drivers to enable an organization to build a roadmap to gender parity and achieve greater inclusion.

For more information, please visit: www.paritycertification.org

