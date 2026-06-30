CIBC Global Asset Management launches private infrastructure fund with J.P. Morgan Asset Management

TORONTO, June 30, 2026 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) CIBC Global Asset Management* (CIBC GAM) today announced the launch of the CIBC Private Infrastructure Fund, advancing the firm's expansion into private markets and its collaboration with J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM).

The fund is designed, in partnership with JPMAM's Alternative Investments Strategy & Solutions (AISS) team, to offer Canadian accredited investors direct access to institutional-grade private infrastructure. It provides exposure to essential physical services that support society and is structured to help insulate investors from traditional macroeconomic and market cycles.

"In today's challenging economic climate, building resilient portfolios means looking further than the usual mix of public equities and fixed income," said David Wong, Group Chief Investment Officer at CIBC Global Asset Management. "Investors need solutions that can weather uncertainty and adapt to shifting market conditions, and that's why we're excited to offer access to private infrastructure."

The CIBC Private Infrastructure Fund offers four key advantages for investors:

Contractual inflation protection: The fund's underlying assets generate inflation-linked cash flows, providing a natural hedge against rising prices.

The fund's underlying assets generate inflation-linked cash flows, providing a natural hedge against rising prices. Institutional scale: Investors gain access to large, essential infrastructure and transportation networks around the world.

Investors gain access to large, essential infrastructure and transportation networks around the world. Portfolio diversification: With a low correlation to volatile public equities and fixed-income markets, the fund helps protect capital during public market downturns.

With a low correlation to volatile public equities and fixed-income markets, the fund helps protect capital during public market downturns. Proven track record: The strategy draws on J.P. Morgan's decades of experience in active asset management, rigorous risk oversight and strong net returns in global real assets.

"We're pleased to deepen our collaboration with CIBC and bring institutional asset management expertise to Canadian private wealth clients," said Travis Hughes, Head of Canada at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "This fund offers investors a sophisticated option built on disciplined investment practices and rigorous risk management, designed to support long-term capital growth."

This launch represents a significant step in CIBC Global Asset Management's commitment to product innovation, providing investors with distinctive access to global alternative investments.

For more information, please visit renaissanceinvestments.ca.

*CIBC Asset Management Inc., operating under the CIBC Global Asset Management brand.

This material is provided for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice nor does it constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities referred to.

The fund is a prospectus exempt fund and is not subject to the same regulatory requirements as publicly offered investment funds offered by way of prospectus. This material does not form part of an offering document and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities of the fund. Any such offer or solicitation may only be made through, and in accordance with, the terms of the subscription agreement and confidential offering memorandum of the fund (collectively, the "Offering Document"), and the constating documents of the fund. Any information or discussion about the current characteristics of this fund or how the portfolio manager is managing the fund is not a discussion about material investment objectives or strategies, but solely a discussion of the current characteristics or manner of fulfilling the investment objectives and strategies, and is subject to change without notice.

The material and/or its contents may not be reproduced without the express written consent of CIBC Global Asset Management.

® /TM The CIBC logo and "CIBC Global Asset Management" are trademarks of CIBC, used under license. CIBC Global Asset Management is a brand name under which CIBC Asset Management Inc. operates.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of US$4.2 trillion (as of December 31, 2025), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors, and high-net-worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. The firm offers global investment capabilities across equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity, and liquidity.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 15 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

About CIBC Global Asset Management

CIBC Global Asset ManagementTM (CIBC GAM), the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, is one of Canada's largest asset managers. Established in 19721, CIBC GAM offers a broad range of investment solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, portfolio solutions, alternative investments, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. With teams across Canada and the US, CIBC GAM serves retail, high-net-worth and institutional clients in North America and institutional clients worldwide. As of March 31, 2026, CIBC GAM managed $398 billion in assets under management2. For more information, visit cibc.com/gam or follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.



1CIBC Global Asset Management (previously known as TAL Global Asset Management Inc.) was founded in 1972 as a privately-owned investment manager. CIBC took an ownership stake in 1994, eventually assuming 100% in 2001.

2Includes $57 billion in notional currency, $125 billion in US PWM assets and $28 billion in third-party sub-advised assets. All figures in CAD. As at March 31, 2026.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Kira Smylie, CIBC Public Affairs, 416-980-2949 or [email protected]