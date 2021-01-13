CIBC wins 2021 Business Intelligence Group Innovation Award

CIBC's Innovation Framework wins for supporting development of new banking tools and programs

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - CIBC has won a 2021 BIG Innovation Award, presented by the Business Intelligence Group. The annual business awards program recognizes organizations, products and people around the world that are bringing new ideas to life in innovative ways.

The CIBC Enterprise Innovation team received an Organization Award for its Innovation Framework, which encompasses strategic planning, data science, development and solution design to enable the creation, validation, and piloting of new business solutions with speed, agility, and effective oversight.

Using the Framework, CIBC teams were able to build and implement internal tools and relief programs with greater speed and quality, including an AI-driven tool to support the processing of client credit applications.

"We're proud to be recognized for the second consecutive year by the Business Intelligence Group for our culture of innovation, and through it, our commitment to delivering for our clients," said Aayaz Pira, Senior Vice President, Digital Banking & Innovation, CIBC. "This award is yet another example of how CIBC is building the future of banking, pioneering new technologies and ever better processes, and continuing to invest in market-leading solutions."

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading Canadian-based global financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Davina Ramnarine [email protected] or 416-309-7956.

Related Links

www.cibc.com

