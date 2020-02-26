CIBC to recognize International Women's Day by hosting national financial seminars

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - In support of International Women's Day 2020, CIBC will be hosting free events at more than 200 locations across Canada open to women, their partners and family members. From March 4 to 19, In her shoes: Women and money – a personal relationship will focus on providing financial advice to support women in achieving their ambitions during three significant life stages: Starting the Journey; Balancing Work, Life and Family; and Women in Transition.

Organized by CIBC banking centre teams in communities across the country, the events will feature experts discussing key financial planning topics including the importance of investing early, building investment confidence, financial considerations when starting a family, and estate planning.

In 2019, CIBC held 212 events for International Women's Day that attracted more than 7,500 participants. Following the events, the majority (90 per cent) of attendees reported higher levels of confidence about investing, retirement and estate planning. These events are part of CIBC's initiatives to shed light on the growing economic impact women have and commitment toward supporting women on their financial journeys.

