CIBC to launch first-ever Canadian Depositary Receipt tied to a newly public company

Expanding platform gives Canadian investors access to SpaceX

TORONTO, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, CIBC announced its intention to list a SpaceX Canadian Depositary Receipt ("CDR") on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), with trading expected to begin on June 12, 2026. With this addition, CIBC will now offer 132 CDRs across six countries.

The new CDR and its corresponding TSX ticker symbol are listed below:

SpaceX CDR (CAD Hedged) – SPCX

This listing will add to the existing lineup of CDRs which are currently available for trading.

First introduced to investors nearly five years ago, CDRs make it easy to access many of the world's largest companies in Canadian dollars. Offered at a fraction of the price per share of the underlying reference share and with a built-in notional currency hedge, CDRs provide affordable access to global stocks while helping mitigate currency risk.

The Prospectus Supplement for these latest Series of CDRs has been filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. For more information about CDRs, please visit https://cdr.cibc.com.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 15 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

SOURCE CIBC

CIBC Media Contact: For media inquiries: Kathryn Lawler, CIBC Communications & Public Affairs, 416-242-1943, [email protected]