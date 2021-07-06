CIBC supports clients impacted by British Columbia wildfires

Bank also contributes $75,000 to the Canadian Red Cross appeal

TORONTO, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - CIBC announced today financial relief, advice and support to clients and CIBC team members affected by the wildfires spreading across British Columbia. The bank has also donated $75,000 to the Canadian Red Cross to support immediate and ongoing relief efforts and assistance for the Lytton, B.C. community.

"Our thoughts are with our clients and team members who have been impacted by the immense damage caused by the wildfires, " says Paulo Brazinha, Senior Vice-President and Region Head, British Columbia Banking Centres, CIBC. "We want you to know we are here to support you during this extremely difficult time."

CIBC will offer solutions to clients and team members who have been impacted, including:

Flexible CIBC credit card bill monthly payment options

Re-amortizing mortgages to lower interest rate temporarily

Special payment arrangements and deferrals on loans and lines of credit

Conversion of Aventura® points into cash payment for applicable credit cards

Debt consolidation for more manageable payment

For extended offers for unforeseen situations, clients are encouraged to call 1-888-997-0929 to speak with a CIBC team member.

CIBC calls on Canadians to show their support by making a donation to the Canadian Red Cross online.

SOURCE CIBC

