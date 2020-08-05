TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today announced it has selected Salesforce as its enterprise platform for customer relationship management (CRM) as it continues to transform the banking experience for millions of CIBC clients. The announcement is one more example of CIBC's commitment to continuous transformation that includes investments to further simplify the bank, with a focus on end-to-end digitization, advanced analytics, and speed to market.

"Our investment in the Salesforce platform is foundational to accelerating our transformation mandate, ensuring we provide a modern, streamlined and differentiated experience for our clients," said Christina Kramer, Group Head, Technology, Infrastructure and Innovation at CIBC. "At a time when demand for digital banking is rising sharply, investing in our technology to provide an integrated multi-channel experience is part of our long-term technology architecture roadmap that is key to transforming our business to meet the changing needs of our clients and teams."

Under the multi-year agreement, CIBC will deploy Salesforce Customer 360 to further bring the full capabilities of the bank to more clients through tailored financial advice, service and solutions at every touchpoint. CIBC will also leverage other key technologies in Salesforce's portfolio, including Sales Cloud and Service Cloud for a holistic view of client interactions, and Einstein Analytics for intelligent and customized data insights.

CIBC will be leveraging the Salesforce platform across all of its channels to support diverse client needs. CIBC Capital Markets has been using Salesforce since 2008 to support client servicing and advice to corporate and institutional clients. The new agreement will further help strengthen CIBC's CRM capabilities for its clients and teams across North America.

"The financial services industry has not been immune from the demands that a new era of technology and consumer expectations has placed upon businesses. Today's consumers and business owners expect personalized advice and solutions as they plan for their financial futures," said Rohit Mahna, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Financial Services, Salesforce. "We look forward to working with CIBC as they deliver a modern banking experience to CIBC clients."

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada with offices in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

About Salesforce

Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies – cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain – to create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit www.salesforce.com

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected] | 416-813-9119

Related Links

www.cibc.com

