TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - CIBC has won the Best Gen-AI Initiative technology award in The Digital Banker's 2024 Global Transaction Banking Innovation Awards, recognizing the bank's transformational work on its Knowledge Central Generative AI pilot.

The Digital Banker Awards identify and distinguish best in class performance, innovation and execution across the transaction banking vertical. They recognize excellence in customer experience across the financial services landscape and strive to provide unbiased and objective benchmarks for the global industry, highlighting financial service providers that deliver a superior and consistent customer experience.

"This award recognizes CIBC's commitment to effective and thoughtful Generative AI integration into our bank's processes, so that it best serves our clients and our teams," said Jane Yuen, Head of Enterprise Channels, CIBC. "This pilot is a transformative step forward in the execution of our client-focused strategy, as we continue to help make our clients' ambitions real."

Knowledge Central is CIBC's information hub, used by frontline team members to get answers to questions, help serve clients and ensure a positive experience. Now, using an enhanced interface, powered by cognitive search and Gen-AI capabilities, frontline team members can type in their question and get answers in a simple and easy to understand way, enabling them to focus more on providing client advice and building relationships.

