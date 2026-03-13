TORONTO, March 13, 2026 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today released its annual Sustainability Report. The 2025 Sustainability Report, which includes the Report on Climate, provides an overview of the bank's sustainability strategy and priorities, and highlights progress on its commitments.

CIBC's Sustainability Report provides disclosure on sustainability topics as required by regulations, including the Government of Canada's Public Accountability Statement requirements for banks and its applicable subsidiaries, and reports in accordance with the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions' (OSFI) Guideline B-15 on Climate Risk Management. The aim of this report is to provide stakeholders with transparent and decision-useful information.

For more information and to access the 2025 Sustainability Report please visit CIBC's sustainability website.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 15 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre

SOURCE CIBC

For more information: Kira Smylie, CIBC Public Affairs, 416-980-2949 or [email protected]