TORONTO, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, CIBC recognizes Global Accessibility Awareness Day, as an opportunity to help raise awareness about inclusive design and promote belonging for people living with disabilities worldwide.

"The pandemic has created unique challenges and opportunities for people who live with disability. We have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to position the focus of our economic recovery on harnessing all of our human capital," said Andrea Nalyzyty, Senior Vice-President and Chair of CIBC's Accessibility Action Committee.

Today also marks the unveiling of the four focus areas of the MaRS-CIBC Inclusive Design Challenge, launched in December 2020, which aims to remove barriers to employment faced by Canadians who live with disability.

The four core areas are as follows:

Challenge 1: Access to work

Challenge 2: Support at work

Challenge 3: Career advancement

Challenge 4: The future of work

Members of the innovation and disability communities are invited to submit solutions to the first challenge by June 30th. More on the MaRS-CIBC Inclusive Design Challenge can be found here.

"We're focused on continuing to level the playing field and removing barriers to ensure our team members, clients and community members can all excel and achieve their ambitions. Making change happen takes action – not words. We're committed to affecting meaningful change in our business and the communities around us by fully embracing and promoting inclusion," added Nalyzyty.

Recent notable achievements and progress for CIBC include:

Supporting the next generation of leaders and changemakers in the disability community remains an investment focus for the bank. In 2020, CIBC contributed more than $2M to charities and not-for-profits across Canada that support the ambitions of the disability community through scholarships, skills development and mentorship.

to charities and not-for-profits across that support the ambitions of the disability community through scholarships, skills development and mentorship. CIBC remains the exclusive financial institution sponsor of Magnusmode and their app, MagnusCards, which help to create independence for families living with neurodiversity.

CIBC is excited to support the Nina Haggerty Centre's virtual art exhibition in celebration of National AccessAbility Week later this month.

CIBC was recently recognized by the New Brunswick Easter Seals chapter for its support for their AccessAbility Program, which has benefitted many children and families in the province.

chapter for its support for their AccessAbility Program, which has benefitted many children and families in the province. CIBC has a continued annual commitment to ensure eight to nine per cent of external hires are persons with disabilities. CIBC partners with organizations like Specialisterne, Lime Connect and Npower to help expand networks, diversify the bank's talent pipeline and connect persons with disabilities across Canada with career opportunities.

