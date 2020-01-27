CIBC recognized by Carbon Disclosure Project for Actions on Climate Change

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today announced that it received a score of B from the CDP (formerly known as the Carbon Disclosure Project), recognizing continued improvements to transparency and reporting on environmental impact, and the bank's continued focus on enhancing environmental sustainability. This score ranks CIBC above the global financial services average in CDP's most recent rankings.

"Our focus on creating a more sustainable future is reflected in our continued improvements in the areas of transparency and reporting, and our commitment as an organization to taking action on climate change," said Josh Picov, Senior Vice-President, Enterprise and Conduct Risk, CIBC. "We believe banks have a clear role to play in reducing their own environmental impact as well as helping to shape a more sustainable economy working with clients, and we have made clear progress in each of these areas as part of our long term focus on environmental sustainability."

CIBC recently announced a target of $150 billion in environmental and sustainable financing by 2027, to mobilize the necessary capital and develop market-based solutions to support investments that address critical environmental challenges and sustainability.

CIBC also recently released a report entitled "Building a Sustainable Future", our first climate-related disclosure report aligned with the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures. The report highlights the bank's governance, strategy, and risk management approach to climate related issues. The report also provides specific metrics and targets for the bank to reduce our overall environmental impact and support clients in doing the same.

"Together with our team, our clients, and all of our stakeholders, CIBC is committed to creating a more sustainable future," added Mr. Picov.

CIBC's "Building a Sustainable Future" report is available at https://www.cibc.com/content/dam/about_cibc/inside_cibc/environment/building-a-sustainable-future-report-en.pdf

