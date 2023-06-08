TORONTO, June 8, 2023 /CNW/ - CIBC's mobile banking app has received the highest ranking in customer satisfaction according to the latest study from J.D. Power, a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics.

"We know that Canadians are increasingly managing finances on the go and we're proud to offer our clients a suite of digital tools to help achieve their financial ambitions," said David Attard, Senior Vice-President, Digital Banking and Enablement, CIBC. "This recognition reflects our continued commitment to digital solutions and delivering innovative products and services across all channels for our clients."

The J.D. Power 2023 Canada Banking Mobile App Satisfaction Study measures overall satisfaction with mobile banking apps based on four factors: Navigation, Visual Appeal, Speed and Information/Content. CIBC received the highest ranking in Navigation.

CIBC continues to build to its suite of digital tools in the mobile banking app to help clients do more with their finances, including:

CIBC Smart Balance Alerts™, which enable clients to avoid negative account balances, declined payments and NSF fees through proactive alerts;

CIBC Virtual Assistant, which can help clients perform banking transactions and answer questions about everyday banking;

CIBC Insights, which offers clients personalized and actionable recommendations based on their financial transactions;

CIBC Smart Planner™, which enables clients to set, track and keep sight of goals while offering personalized advice.

This recognition marks the third time since 2020 that CIBC has been ranked #1 in customer satisfaction for mobile banking apps in Canada*.

*CIBC received the highest score in the J.D. Power 2020-2021, and 2023 (tied) J.D. Power Canada Banking Mobile App Satisfaction Studies which measures customer satisfaction with financial institutions' mobile applications for banking account management. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details

For further information: Katarina Milicevic, CIBC Communications & Public Affairs, [email protected] or 416-784-6108