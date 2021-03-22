CIBC ready to assist business clients with CEBA applications on extended deadline

Canada Emergency Business Account deadline moved to June 30, 2021

TORONTO, March 22, 2021 /CNW/ - CIBC today announced it is available to provide business owners with immediate help in submitting new applications under the expanded Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) program. The deadline for applications has been extended by the Federal government from March 31 to June 30, 2021.

The deadline extension applies to any new applications for CEBA loans of $60,000 or to new applications from businesses that have already received a $40,000 loan and intend to apply for the additional $20,000.

"We're here to support our Canadian entrepreneurs who continue to face financial hardship as a result of the pandemic with the right advice to help them through a challenging period and access to government programs like CEBA to provide much needed liquidity," said Laura Dottori-Attanasio, Group Head, Personal and Business Banking. "The application deadline extension and other adjustments to the CEBA program will allow more businesses to access the support they need. We're committed to continuing to assist our clients, including accessing these crucial funds."

Business owners whose primary bank is CIBC can simply initiate an application through CIBC Online Banking for Business. Upon approval by the Government of Canada, clients will receive a confirmation email from CIBC, and the loan will be deposited into their existing CIBC Business Operating Account.

Businesses with a CEBA loan application already in progress are eligible to apply for an additional $20,000 loan under the expanded program once their application is approved.

For questions about a pending CEBA application, please visit the Government of Canada's CEBA Application Status website.

More information can be found at the CIBC Canada Emergency Business Account FAQs page.

