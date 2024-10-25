TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - CIBC announced today that it received the highest score in customer satisfaction among the big 5 Canadian banks, according to the J.D. Power 2024 Canada Small Business Banking Satisfaction Study, marking the second year in a row the bank has received this first-place ranking.

"Being recognized by J.D. Power as the leading bank in small business satisfaction for two consecutive years is a reflection of our bank's ongoing commitment to our clients and to helping Canadian small businesses succeed," said Andrew Antoniadis, Senior Vice-President, Business Banking and Cash Management, CIBC. "At CIBC, we understand and recognize the impact small businesses have on our economy and in our communities across the country. It's a privilege to work closely with dedicated clients to help make their ambitions real."

In 2024, the bank made a number of enhancements to further the client experience, including leveraging new technology and tools to enhance processes, as well as the advice model of the Relationship Manager to offer tailored industry insights specific to business needs. "We're pleased that our continued investments in our offering for our clients is making a difference, and we're confident that our team will continue to deliver for business owners in the years ahead," said Antoniadis.

The study reflects feedback from nearly 2,500 Canadian small business banking clients, and measures their satisfaction related to their experience with their bank's ability to meet their unique financial needs.

