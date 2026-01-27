TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAMI) announced today the ticker symbol for CIBC Active Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF will change from CAFR to CFRN. This change will take effect at market open on February 4, 2026.

The investment objectives, strategies and existing name, as outlined in the prospectus, remain the same. Also, there will be no change to the CUSIP (Committee on Uniform Securities Identification Procedures) number in connection with this ticker update.

CIBC ETF Name Current

Ticker New

Ticker Exchange CIBC Active Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF CAFR CFRN TSX

The ticker update will be reflected on the Toronto Stock Exchange at the open on February 4, 2026.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 15 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at https://www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

About CIBC Asset Management

CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAM), the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, provides a range of high-quality investment management services and solutions to retail and institutional investors. CAM's offerings include: a comprehensive platform of mutual funds, strategic managed portfolio solutions, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. CAM is one of Canada's largest asset management firms, with $287 billion* in assets under administration as of December 31, 2025.

*Assets under management (AUM) as of December 31, 2025. This figure includes $59 billion in multi-asset and notional currency overlay mandates and $45 billion in 3rd party sub-advised assets. All figures expressed are in CAD.

For more information: Kira Smylie, CIBC Communications & Public Affairs, 416-980-2949 or [email protected]