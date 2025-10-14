CIBC's mobile platform rated best consumer banking mobile experience for the eighth time in the past nine years

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC has once again received the highest ranking in the 2025 Mobile Banking Award by Surviscor Inc., a North American firm specializing in the analysis and ranking of Canadian digital customer experiences. CIBC ranks the highest among mobile banking apps offered by Canada's big banks.

"Being recognized as the highest ranked mobile banking app by Surviscor Inc. for the eighth time is a testament to our team's dedication to delivering an exceptional mobile banking experience for our clients," said Michael Clabby, Executive Vice-President, Digital Platforms & Client Engagement, CIBC. "We're proud to receive this award as we continue to innovate and enhance our mobile platform to provide our clients with a seamless and secure banking experience."

The 2025 Surviscor Canadian Mobile Banking Experience Review measured overall customer experience in mobile banking based on features and functionality, with criteria assessed in five categories: pre-login, user experience, account information, transactional experience, and mobile resources.

Surviscor's review audits 23 Canadian digital banking firms, including Canada's big banks, leading credit unions, popular neo (branchless) banks, and other firms that identify as a bank or a co-operative movement, each offering a banking platform designed for mobile use.

