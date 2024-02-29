TORONTO, Feb. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - For the fourth consecutive year, CIBC has been recognized as the top company in Canada for gender equality in Equileap's annual Gender Equality Global Report & Ranking. The bank also ranked among the top five companies in North America.

"We believe that prioritizing inclusion by removing barriers to opportunities helps build stronger and more dynamic teams," said Sandy Sharman, Group Head of People, Culture and Brand at CIBC. "Our bank is proud to be recognized for our commitments and the progress we have made in helping our team members, clients and communities achieve their ambitions."

Among the highlights of CIBC's commitment to inclusion:

CIBC's Board of Directors is gender-balanced.

39 per cent of global Board-approved executive roles are held by women.

CIBC is a signatory of the UK & Luxemburg Women in Finance Charters, the Catalyst Accord, the 30% Club Canada Investor Statement of Intent and the UN Women's Empowerment Principles; are supporters of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) and the 30% Club Canada; and partner with Women in Capital Markets and 100 Women in Finance.

CIBC has been named to Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index for eight consecutive years.

CIBC has enhanced the health and wellbeing benefits available to employees. Childcare leave in Canada and in the US was extended to 17 weeks, and coverage for fertility treatments and medication was enhanced in Canada .

and in the US was extended to 17 weeks, and coverage for fertility treatments and medication was enhanced in . CIBC offers financial solutions, planning and advice tailored to the unique needs of women.

We continue to invest in community organizations that remove barriers to ambition and provide access to opportunities for women and girls including the Jean Augustine Centre for Young Women's Empowerment, Women's College Hospital, Interval House, and the BC Women's Health Foundation.

More information about CIBC's commitment to inclusion can be found in our Sustainability Report .

