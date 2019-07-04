CIBC provides the Best Mobile Banking Experience for Canadians according to 2019 Surviscor Rankings

TORONTO, July 4, 2019 /CNW/ - CIBC provides the best overall mobile banking experience in the Canadian digital banking landscape according to Surviscor's 2019 Canadian Mobile Banking scorCard Review. CIBC regained its 2017 number one ranking from rival Scotiabank who fell to 11th place after its newest launch. Tangerine re-entered the top 3 finishing with a 2nd place ranking while RBC Royal Bank rounded up the top 3 for the first time. Coast Capital Savings was the credit union winner finishing in a tie for 4th with National Bank.

2019 Surviscor Mobile Banking Rankings 1 CIBC 92% 2 Tangerine 90% 3 RBC Royal Bank 88% 4 National Bank 79% 5 Coast Capital Savings 79% 6 Desjardins 71% 7 TD Canada Trust 68% 8 Simplii Financial 68% 9 BMO Bank of Montreal 68% 10 Conexus Credit Union 67% 11 Scotiabank 66% 12 Meridian Credit Union 58% 13 motusbank 58% 14 ATB Financial 57% 15 Alterna Bank 55% 16 Vancity 54% 17 EQ Bank 52% 18 Manulife Bank 51% 19 Blueshore Financial 51% 20 Alterna Savings 48% 21 Motive Financial 43% 22 HSBC Canada 33% 23 Laurentian Bank 18%

The scorCard Review, now in its 5th year, is the most comprehensive analysis in North America providing an impartial assessment of the overall mobile-based customer experience at Canadian banking institutions. "The last 12 months has been one of the busiest spans on record with major changes in the mobile platforms Canadians are using for their everyday banking needs" said Glenn LaCoste, President of Surviscor Inc. "Our concern is that the firms are relying too much on presentation features at the expense of functionality, something Canadians should pay attention to as they are very fortunate to have some of the best financial service firms in the world and so many choices to consider. We congratulate CIBC for its ongoing commitment to leading-edge digital services that closely mirror its traditional online experience, something that is missing at many of the larger Canadian firms" added Mr. LaCoste.

Surviscor's proprietary scorCard methodology measured 2600 objective usage-related questions over 300 experience related criteria divided into 23 sub-categories and 5 main categories. CIBC was awarded one category honour and 7 sub-category honours along with its overall honour.

For further information on the main categories, results and more detailed analysis on the firms reviewed, visit www.surviscor.com, contact Surviscor at 1-866-299-7267 or email results@surviscor.com.

