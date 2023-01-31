TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - CIBC has been included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the eighth consecutive year. The Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) tracks the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting.

"Gender-balanced teams that promote belonging and leverage uniqueness as a strength bring greater perspective and insight to our business to help make our clients' ambitions a reality," said Sandy Sharman, Group Head, People, Culture and Brand. "CIBC is committed to creating access to opportunities and we are proud to be recognized again for our contributions and progress towards making inclusion the cornerstone of our bank's culture."

Notable highlights from the past year include:

CIBC's Board of Directors is gender-balanced (7 out of 15 Directors are women, including the Chair of the Board).

38 per cent of global Board-approved executive roles are held by women.

CIBC was named the leading company in Canada for gender equality for the second consecutive year by Equileap's Gender Equality Global Report and Ranking.

for gender equality for the second consecutive year by Equileap's Gender Equality Global Report and Ranking. CIBC enhanced the health and wellbeing benefits available to employees. Childcare leave in Canada and in the US was extended to 17 weeks, and coverage for fertility treatments and medication was enhanced in Canada .

CIBC's public commitments and industry recognitions include:

Signatory of the UK Women in Finance Charter, the Catalyst Accord, the 30% Club Canada Investor Statement of Intent and the UN Women's Empowerment Principles.

Supporter of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI).

Partner with Women in Capital Markets and 100 Women in Finance.

More information about CIBC's commitment to gender-balance leadership can be found in the 2021 Sustainability Report.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 13 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network and locations across Canada, with offices in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

