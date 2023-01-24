TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - For the 11th consecutive year, CIBC has been recognized as one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People by Mediacorp Canada Inc. This award recognizes employers that provide the best workplaces and opportunities for young people who are in the beginning stages of their career.

"We are honoured to be recognized for supporting and investing in the next generation of young Canadians entering the workforce," said Sandy Sharman, Group Head of People, Culture and Brand. "At CIBC, we are proud to have a purpose led-culture where team members from all walks of life can achieve their career ambitions."

Canada's Top Employers for Young People is based on a review of employer benefits and initiatives, including tuition assistance, work-study programs, and other programs of importance to early talent starting their careers.

In addition to being an employer of choice for young people, CIBC has continued to be recognized in other rankings which include:

Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp Canada Inc.

Ranked #1 in Canada for gender equality by Equileap for second consecutive year

Named one of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes

Named to The Globe and Mail's annual Women Lead Here benchmark for executive gender balance in 2022

Awarded Gold by the Brandon Hall Group for Best Unique or Innovative Learning and Development Program and Silver for Best Learning Program Supporting a Change Transformation Business Strategy.

To learn more about careers at CIBC, visit our website .

