TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC is proud to announce its recognition as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers for 2026 by Mediacorp Canada Inc., marking 14 continuous years on this esteemed list. This annual distinction highlights organizations that demonstrate outstanding commitment to workplace excellence, employee growth, and community impact.

"At CIBC, our people are the foundation of our success," said Sandy Sharman, Group Head, People, Culture and Brand at CIBC. "We strive to create an environment where every team member can thrive, innovate, and make a meaningful difference for our clients, team members and communities. This recognition reflects our ongoing investments in our team and in fostering a purpose-led, connected and inclusive culture."

This recognition reflects CIBC's commitment to empowering employees through robust upskilling and development programs, mentorship opportunities, comprehensive health, wellness and financial benefits, and initiatives that foster community involvement and leadership.

CIBC's listing among Canada's Top 100 Employers follows other related recognition this year, which include:

CIBC was named a 2025 Catalyst Award winner for its commitment to advancing gender equity and workplace inclusion.

CIBC holds Silver-level accreditation in Indigenous Relations from the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business (CCIB) for its support and partnership with Indigenous communities.

CIBC was recognized as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion in 2025.

CIBC was ranked #1 by financial advisors for the 10th consecutive year in the 2025 Investment Executive Report Card on Banks.

CIBC was awarded Best Gen-AI Initiative by The Digital Banker for the second consecutive year in 2025.

To learn more about careers at CIBC, visit the website here.

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 14 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients.

For further information: Stephanie Marcus, CIBC Communications & Public Affairs, 416-643-6358 or [email protected]