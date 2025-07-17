Multi-year partnership announced during Global Week of Inclusion will support athletes on the road to the 2027 Special Olympics World Games in Santiago, Chile

TORONTO, July 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Special Olympics Canada is thrilled to welcome CIBC as its newest national partner and the Official Banking Partner of Special Olympics Team Canada.

Announced during Global Week of Inclusion (July 14–20), an international awareness initiative led by Special Olympics to celebrate and advance inclusion for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, this new multi-year partnership reflects a shared commitment to building a more inclusive Canada.

Across Canada, it's estimated that more than 800,000 people have an intellectual or developmental disability. More than 40,000 athletes participate in Special Olympics programs nationwide—developing skills, confidence, and lifelong friendships through local clubs, community sport programs, and competition opportunities that have meaningful impact far beyond the field of play, creating more caring and inclusive communities.

Over the next number of years, CIBC will support Special Olympics athletes on their journey to the Special Olympics World Games. This partnership will help ensure Special Olympics Team Canada athletes receive essential training, health and mental preparation, and the dedicated coaching and support they need to achieve their ambitions.

"At Special Olympics Canada, we know it's not disability that limits success—it's the lack of opportunity," said Gail Hamamoto, CEO of Special Olympics Canada. "This partnership with CIBC will not only help our athletes prepare to compete at the highest level, but also shine a national spotlight on their achievements as they proudly represent Canada. Together, we're showing what's possible when we invest in inclusion and ensure every athlete has the chance to reach their full potential."

The pathway to the Special Olympics World Games begins in local community programs, with athletes progressing through a competitive pathway that culminates in the National Games—the qualifying event for Special Olympics Team Canada. The next Special Olympics World Games will take place in Santiago, Chile in October 2027, followed by the 2029 World Winter Games in Switzerland.

"CIBC is proud to partner with Special Olympics Canada to help level the playing field and open doors for these incredible athletes," says Stephen Forbes, Executive Vice President, Purpose, Brand and Corporate Affairs, CIBC. "Together with Special Olympics Canada, we're creating a world where everyone has the opportunity to realize their ambitions."

The partnership will focus on elevating the voices and experiences of athletes who are often underrepresented in sport, shining a spotlight on their journeys by amplifying their stories from the local training grounds to the world stage and inviting Canadians to cheer them on.

To launch this new partnership and to help celebrate the Global Week of Inclusion, CIBC and Special Olympics Canada are calling on Canadians to rally behind our Special Olympics Team Canada athletes. From July 17 to 20, CIBC will match every donation to Special Olympics Canada up to $10,000—doubling the impact for athletes on their Road to Santiago.

ABOUT SPECIAL OLYMPICS CANADA

Established in 1974, the Canadian Chapter of this global movement is dedicated to enriching the lives of Canadians with intellectual and developmental disabilities through the transformative power of sport. Operating out of sport clubs in 12 Provincial and Territorial Chapters, this grassroots movement reaches beyond the sphere of sport to empower individuals, change attitudes and build inclusive communities. From two-year-olds to mature adults, more than 40,000 athletes are registered in Special Olympics year-round programs across Canada. For more information, visit www.specialolympics.ca.

ABOUT CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 14 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

