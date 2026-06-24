CIBC Named Best Overall Cash Management Bank in Canada by Global Finance

TORONTO, June 24, 2026 /CNW/ - CIBC has been named the Best Overall Cash Management Bank in Canada for 2026 by Global Finance. This recognition underscores the bank's ongoing commitment to delivering innovative, client-focused solutions to commercial clients across the country.

Global Finance's Treasury & Cash Management awards recognize financial institutions driven by digital advancements and innovative solutions.

"Our tailored, digital-first solutions help companies manage cash flow, finance growth, improve efficiency, and reduce risk, while our team ensures every client receives advice and execution aligned with their industry and unique banking needs," said Jude Leclerc, Senior Vice President, Transaction Banking, CIBC Commercial Banking. "By leveraging the full breadth of CIBC's resources, we're taking a holistic approach to client success -- and this award is a testament to that commitment."

This award marks CIBC's second recognition within the last year as Canada's Best Cash Management Bank, having previously been recognized by Global Banking & Finance Review.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 15 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Alexa Xuereb, CIBC Communications & Public Affairs, [email protected] or 416-784-7909