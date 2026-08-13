CIBC Global Asset Management lowers investment minimums, and will terminate certain mutual fund classes

TORONTO, August 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) -- CIBC Global Asset Management™ ("CIBC GAM") today announced changes to its product lineup, including lower investment minimums and terminations for certain mutual fund classes. These changes are part of CIBC GAM's ongoing commitment to simplify its fund offerings and ensure clients access investment solutions that best meet their financial goals.

Lower initial investment minimums

Effective August 13, 2026, the minimum initial investment for the following investment solutions will be reduced:

The minimum investment for the CIBC Real Assets Private Pool has been reduced to $500 from $10,000.

The minimum initial investment for all other CIBC Private Pools has been reduced to $500 from $100,000.

Termination of several mutual fund classes

To simplify its product offering, CIBC GAM is terminating several mutual fund classes with relatively small asset sizes.

Effective immediately, classes designated for termination will be closed to new purchases, including purchases through regular investment plans. These classes will subsequently be terminated on or about November 27, 2026 (the "termination date"):

All investors of the terminating classes will be sent a written notice of the termination at least 60 days prior to the termination date.





Investors have the right to redeem out of an affected mutual fund class up to the close of business on the termination date and will not be required to pay any redemption fees, sales charges or other fees associated with the class termination.

The full details of the minimum initial investment changes and mutual fund class terminations can be found here.

This material is provided for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice nor does it constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities referred to.

The material and/or its contents may not be reproduced without the express written consent of CIBC Global Asset Management.

®/™The CIBC logo and "CIBC Global Asset Management" are trademarks of CIBC, used under license. CIBC Global Asset Management is a brand name under which CIBC Asset Management Inc. operates.



About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 15 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

About CIBC Global Asset Management

CIBC Global Asset Management™ (CIBC GAM), the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, is one of Canada's largest asset managers. Established in 19721, CIBC GAM offers a broad range of investment solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, portfolio solutions, alternative investments, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. With teams across Canada and the US, CIBC GAM serves retail, high-net-worth and institutional clients in North America and institutional clients worldwide. As of March 31, 2026, CIBC GAM managed $398 billion in assets under management2. For more information, visit cibc.com/gam or follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.



1CIBC Global Asset Management (previously known as TAL Global Asset Management Inc.) was founded in 1972 as a privately-owned investment manager. CIBC took an ownership stake in 1994, eventually assuming 100% in 2001.

2Includes $57 billion in notional currency, $125 billion in US PWM assets and $28 billion in third-party sub-advised assets. All figures in CAD. As at March 31, 2026.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Kira Smylie, CIBC Public Affairs, 416-980-2949 or [email protected]