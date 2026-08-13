CIBC Global Asset Management to terminate CIBC 2026 Investment Grade Bond Funds

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) -- CIBC Global Asset Management™ (CIBC GAM) today announced it will terminate the CIBC 2026 Investment Grade Bond Fund (the "Funds") and the CIBC 2026 U.S. Investment Grade Bond Fund on or about November. 27, 2026 (the "Termination Date"), in accordance with the funds' investment objectives.

Further to this update, we recently announced that Series A, Series F, Series O and Series S (the "Capped Series") were closed to all new purchases on April 29, 2026.

Effective immediately, except in limited circumstances, no further purchases of ETF Series units will be accepted. ETF Series units of the CIBC 2026 Investment Grade Bond Fund (Cboe Canada: CTBB) and the CIBC 2026 U.S. Investment Grade Bond Fund (Cboe Canada: CTUD.U) are expected to be voluntarily delisted at CIBC GAM's request, with trading expected to end after the market close on or about November 25, 2026.

Redemption requests for units of the Funds will be accepted until the close of business on the Delisting Date. Any units still held by unitholders as of the Termination Date will be subject to a mandatory redemption.

Prior to the termination date, CIBC GAM will, to the extent reasonably possible, sell or convert each fund's assets to cash. After paying or making adequate provision for all liabilities, CIBC GAM will distribute each fund's net assets pro rata to unitholders of record of the applicable fund, based on the series net asset value per unit. The distribution will occur as soon as practicable following the termination date. CIBC GAM will issue an additional press release on or about the termination date confirming the final valuation for the ETF Series units of the funds.

CIBC GAM encourages all unitholders to consult with their advisors to discuss the financial and tax implications of the terminations and to determine the solution that best suits their investment needs and personal situation.

This material is provided for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice nor does it constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities referred to.

The material and/or its contents may not be reproduced without the express written consent of CIBC Global Asset Management.

®/™The CIBC logo and "CIBC Global Asset Management" are trademarks of CIBC, used under license. CIBC Global Asset Management is a brand name under which CIBC Asset Management Inc. operates.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 15 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

About CIBC Global Asset Management

CIBC Global Asset Management™ (CIBC GAM), the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, is one of Canada's largest asset managers. Established in 19721, CIBC GAM offers a broad range of investment solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, portfolio solutions, alternative investments, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. With teams across Canada and the US, CIBC GAM serves retail, high-net-worth and institutional clients in North America and institutional clients worldwide. As of March 31, 2026, CIBC GAM managed $398 billion in assets under management2. For more information, visit cibc.com/gam or follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.



1CIBC Global Asset Management (previously known as TAL Global Asset Management Inc.) was founded in 1972 as a privately-owned investment manager. CIBC took an ownership stake in 1994, eventually assuming 100% in 2001.





2Includes $57 billion in notional currency, $125 billion in US PWM assets and $28 billion in third-party sub-advised assets. All figures in CAD. As at March 31, 2026.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Kira Smylie, CIBC Public Affairs, 416-980-2949 or [email protected]