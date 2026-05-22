Have you held units of a CIBC mutual fund or a Renaissance mutual fund other than through a discount broker?

TORONTO, May 22, 2026 /CNW/ - The Ontario Superior Court of Justice approved a class action settlement with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and CIBC Trust Corporation for C$11 million to resolve the claims asserted on behalf of all persons, wherever they may reside or be domiciled, who held or hold, at any time on or prior to September 5, 2025, units of a CIBC mutual fund trust or a Renaissance mutual fund trust, other than through a discount broker ("Class").

This Settlement is not an admission of liability or wrongdoing by the Defendants. It is an efficient compromise between the parties of their disputed positions.

Class Members who previously held, but no longer hold any, CIBC mutual fund units must submit a claim to receive compensation for their CIBC mutual fund holdings. To be eligible for compensation from the Settlement, these Class Members must submit a Claim Form to the Administrator at www.CIBCMutualFundsSettlement.com by November 18, 2026.

Class Members who currently hold CIBC mutual fund units are not required to submit a claim for compensation. Instead, a portion of the Net Settlement Amount will be deposited directly into those mutual funds.

Class Members who previously held or currently hold Renaissance mutual fund units are not required to submit a claim for compensation for their Renaissance mutual fund holdings. Instead, a portion of the Net Settlement Amount will be deposited directly into existing Renaissance mutual funds.

Class Members who hold or held both CIBC and Renaissance mutual fund units may receive compensation for both of their holdings.

For important information regarding the class action, to determine if you are a member of the Class, and to learn how to make a claim for compensation:

View the long-form notice at: www.CIBCMutualFundsSettlement.com

Contact the Administrator at: 1-888-260-5258 or [email protected]

This Settlement is only for the benefit of persons who held units of a CIBC mutual fund trust or a Renaissance mutual fund trust other than through a discount broker . If you held units of a CIBC mutual fund or a Renaissance mutual fund through a discount broker, there is a separate settlement for you. Please visit www.siskinds.com/class-action/mutual-fund-trailing-commissions/ for more information about that settlement.

The publication of this notice was authorized by the Superior Court of Justice of the Province of Ontario

SOURCE Kalloghlian Myers LLP