Kalloghlian Myers LLP files class action against goeasy Ltd.

TORONTO, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Kalloghlian Myers LLP has filed an investor class action against goeasy Ltd., its directors and officers and its auditor Ernst & Young LLP.

The class action is on behalf of all persons, other than certain excluded persons, who acquired goeasy's securities between May 9, 2023 and March 10, 2026.

On September 22, 2025, Jehoshaphat Research issued a report titled, "Jehoshaphat Research is Short goeasy ltd (GSY CN)" alleging that goeasy had understated its credit losses.

Six months later, on March 10, 2026, goeasy issued another press release announcing, among other things, a charge off in Q4 2025 of approximately $178M against gross consumer loans receivable; a related write down of approximately $55M for loan interest and fees; and revisions to prior period results arising from a correction of historical reporting practices.

This class action alleges that goeasy made misrepresentations in its public disclosure and seeks compensation for the benefit of class members.

Kalloghlian Myers LLP is a Toronto-based law firm that specializes in investor protection class actions.

SOURCE Kalloghlian Myers LLP

If you acquired goeasy securities, contact Kalloghlian Myers LLP: www.kalloghlianmyers.com/goeasy, [email protected], (647) 969-4472