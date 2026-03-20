Have you held units of DRI Healthcare Trust?

TORONTO, March 20, 2026 /CNW/ - A class action settlement has been reached for C$8 million ("Settlement Amount") to resolve the claims asserted on behalf of (subject to certain exclusions) all persons and entities that acquired DRI Healthcare Trust securities during the period from February 11, 2021 at 9:30 A.M. ET to August 6, 2024 at 5:38 P.M. ET (the "Class Period"), and held such securities until the end of the Class Period ("Class"). This settlement is a compromise of disputed claims and is not an admission of liability or wrongdoing by DRI Healthcare Trust or any other defendant named in the action.

The settlement is subject to approval by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice. A settlement approval hearing has been set for May 22, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. At that same hearing, the Court will also consider a motion to approve Class Counsel's fees, which will not exceed 33.3% of the Settlement Amount, plus reimbursement for expenses incurred by Class Counsel in the litigation, plus taxes on the fees and disbursements, and payment of the 10% levy to the Class Proceedings Fund.

If you wish to object to the settlement, Class Counsel's fees and disbursements, the payment of an honorarium to the plaintiff, or the Distribution Protocol that sets out the manner in which the net settlement funds will be distributed among eligible Class Members, you must do so by May 1, 2026.

If you do not want to be part of the class action and be bound by the terms of the settlement, you must opt out by submitting an opt-out form by May 19, 2026.

For important information regarding the class action, to determine if you are a member of the Class, to obtain a copy of the opt-out form, to object or comment on, and to understand your legal rights:

View the long-form notice at https://www.kalloghlianmyers.com/dri.

Email Class Counsel at [email protected] .

The publication of this notice was authorized by the Superior Court of Justice of the Province of Ontario.

SOURCE Kalloghlian Myers LLP