Siskinds LLP and Strosberg Wingfield Sasso LLP announce filing of a proposed shareholder class action seeking compensation for investors in goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY)

TORONTO, March 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Siskinds LLP and Strosberg Wingfield Sasso LLP today announced the filing of a proposed shareholder class action against goeasy Ltd. ("goeasy"), Ernst & Young LLP, and certain of goeasy's officers and directors (the "Action"). The Action was commenced on March 12, 2026, in Toronto, Ontario.

The proposed class action is brought on behalf of investors who acquired goeasy shares in the secondary market during the period from May 9, 2023, when goeasy released its Q1 2023 financial results, through to goeasy's March 10, 2026 news release entitled "goeasy Ltd. Provides a Financial and Operational Update Ahead of its Fourth Quarter Earnings Release" ("Class Members").

The Action alleges that goeasy made misrepresentations in its public disclosures to investors and following the public correction of the misrepresentations goeasy's share price declined significantly. The Action seeks to recover compensation on behalf of Class Members for their investment losses.

Class Member Inquiries:

If wish to receive updates on this class action, we encourage you to complete the information form on the website of Siskinds LLP or Strosberg Wingfield Sasso LLP. Your information will be held in strict confidence. By completing the form, you do not incur any obligations in connection with the class action.

About Class Counsel

Siskinds LLP is a pioneer in class action lawsuits and has been recognized as a top-tier Canadian firm by the Chambers and Partners, a global legal review organization, in their 2026 guide. The class actions team, comprised of 25 lawyers admitted to practice in Ontario, Québec and British Columbia, act exclusively for plaintiffs. www.siskinds.com

Strosberg Wingfield Sasso LLP is one of Canada's preeminent boutique class action law firms. The firm has recovered billions of dollars for its clients. For more information, please visit www.swslitigation.com

SOURCE Siskinds LLP